Russia says it has completed demining of Azov Sea port of Mariupol
May 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces have completed removing mines in the Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Mines have been removed from the territory of the port and nearby waters, the ministry added in a statement. Russia said it had established full control of Mariupol last week after Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks where they had held out for many weeks.
