Russia says it has destroyed 74 military facilities in Ukraine -RIA

A view shows the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24, 2022. Press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed 74 above-ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on Thursday, including 11 aerodromes, the RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

