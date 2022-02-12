Russia says it has 'optimised' diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia has decided to "optimise" its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing "provocations" by Kyiv or other party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks due to a Russian military buildup and surge of military activity that has fuelled fears that Russia could attack Ukraine. Russia denies any such plans.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

