Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes
June 11 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes.
The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
