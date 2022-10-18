Russia says it has struck Ukrainian military, energy targets















MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday its forces were keeping up strikes against military and energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement the attacks were carried out with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons.

The targets were "military command and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as arsenals with ammunition and foreign-made weapons," it said.

"All assigned objects were hit," it added.

Russia has in recent days attacked Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, after suffering a series of defeats on the battlefield in September.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations in what he called "terrorist attacks".

Reporting by Reuters











