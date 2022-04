Russia says it hit 389 targets in Ukraine overnight

An armoured vehicle of pro-Russian troops with the symbol "Z" painted on its front drives along a road during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday that its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight, including 35 control points, 15 arms and ammunition depots, and several areas where Ukrainian troops and equipment were concentrated.

Russia's defence ministry said that its missiles had hit four ammunition and fuel depots.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.