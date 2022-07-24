Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine - foreign ministry says

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. Press service of the Joint Forces of the South Defence/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles.

"Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure, sending a Ukrainian military boat to the Kiev regime's favourite address in a precision strike," Zakharova posted in Telegram.

Zakharova's comment came after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of striking Odesa port a day after grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine. read more

The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

