Russia says it hit military depot in western Ukraine - Russian news agencies

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's armed forces hit a military depot in the Rivne region in western Ukraine on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry.

High-precision missiles hit a depot in Sarny, Rivne region, destroying storage facilities for missiles and ammunition, the ministry said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

