Russia says it is tracking Spanish naval ship in Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russia is tracking a Spanish naval ship in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Wednesday, as Ukraine and NATO countries both held military drills in the area.

The ministry said the Spanish ship had entered the Black Sea on Wednesday to take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 military drills, which started late last month in the Black Sea and southern Ukraine and involve more than 30 countries. read more

Two Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets also escorted a foreign reconnaissance aircraft, a Boeing P-8 Poseidon, over the Black Sea, Interfax reported, citing the ministry.

Video footage circulated by the ministry suggested the aircraft belonged to the U.S. Navy, Interfax said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

