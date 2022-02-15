Russia says it pulls some troops from Crimea after drills

A satellite image shows new deployments and military equipment in Novoozernoye, Crimea February 9, 2022. 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Southern military district said on Tuesday that its forces have started withdrawing from Crimea and returning to their bases after completing drills on the peninsula which Russia seized from Ukraine, Interfax reported.

Russian financial markets rose strongly on Tuesday on a report that Russia was pulling back some troops from near the Ukrainian border, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz flew into Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin. read more

Interfax cited the district command as saying that some of the troops were moving to bases in Russia's southern regions of Dagestan and North Ossetia. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

