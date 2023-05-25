Russia says it said from the start that Ukraine was behind Kremlin drone attack

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. Sputnik/Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Russia had said from the start that Ukraine was behind a drone attack on the Kremlin in early May, after the New York Times reported that U.S. spy agencies assessed one of Ukraine's special military or intelligence units probably orchestrated it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied at the time that Ukraine was responsible.

"We immediately said that the Kyiv regime was behind this. In the end, it doesn’t make much difference which of the units of the Kyiv regime is behind it," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Reporting by Reuters

