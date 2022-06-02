Russia says it shoots down Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet

June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its military had downed a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet in the Mykolaiv region.

It also said in a briefing that it had struck command points of Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv.

It was not possible to independently confirm the information.

