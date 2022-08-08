Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had shot down 19 U.S.-made HIMARS missiles across eastern and southern Ukraine, and destroyed HIMARS vehicles near the Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

