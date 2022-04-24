1 minute read
Russia says it struck arms depots in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
April 24 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its high-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets overnight, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region where artillery weapons were stored.
The ministry also said its missile and artillery forces destroyed a further four such arms depots in the same region and hit a facility in Dnipropetrovsk region producing explosives for the Ukrainian army.
Reporting by Reuters
