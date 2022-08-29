Russia says it welcomes IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - RIA

1 minute read

Russia's Governor to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov waits for the start of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Aug 29 (Reuters) - A top Russian diplomat said on Monday that Moscow welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) upcoming mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Russian-occupied territory of eastern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organisations in Vienna said Russia had made a significant contribution to the visit, which the IAEA said will take place this week.

Reporting by Reuters

