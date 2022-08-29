Russia says it welcomes IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - RIA
Aug 29 (Reuters) - A top Russian diplomat said on Monday that Moscow welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) upcoming mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Russian-occupied territory of eastern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organisations in Vienna said Russia had made a significant contribution to the visit, which the IAEA said will take place this week.
