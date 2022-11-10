Russia says it will pursue gas cooperation with Turkey, grain exports at G20















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia will announce a number of initiatives related to gas cooperation with Turkey and grain exports at a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in Indonesia next week, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"A number of specific initiatives are planned, including increasing gas cooperation with Turkey, (and) organising large shipments of grain and fertilisers," it said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin, who will not be attending the summit in person, has proposed the idea of creating what he calls a "gas hub" in Turkey, via which shipments of Russian gas could be sold on to the European market.

The foreign ministry said it hoped the summit would contribute to the establishment of a "multipolar" world, a term Putin often uses to criticise what he argues is Western dominance in global affairs.

Russia's presence at the G20 meeting has drawn criticism from Western countries and Ukraine, who called for Putin to be barred from attending the summit.

Russian and Indonesian officials said on Thursday that Putin would not go in person but may join virtually. Instead, Russia's delegation in Bali will be fronted by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

