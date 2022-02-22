Skip to main content
Russia says it will evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine

A general view shows the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia has made a decision to evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Our first priority is to take care of Russian diplomats and employees of the Embassy and Consulates General. To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate staff of Russian missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the very near future," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova

