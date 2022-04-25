Russia says it will halt hostilities to let civilians leave besieged steel plant in Azovstal

Service members of pro-Russian troops, including fighters of the Chechen special forces unit, stand in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Chingis Kondarov

April 25 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said its troops would halt hostilities to allow civilians to leave the besieged steel plant Azovstal in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol from 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on Monday.

The ministry said any civilians trapped at the facility could leave in whichever direction they chose.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.