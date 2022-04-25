1 minute read
Russia says it will halt hostilities to let civilians leave besieged steel plant in Azovstal
April 25 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said its troops would halt hostilities to allow civilians to leave the besieged steel plant Azovstal in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol from 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on Monday.
The ministry said any civilians trapped at the facility could leave in whichever direction they chose.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones
