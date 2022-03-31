1 minute read
Russia says it will open humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on April 1 - Tass
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 31 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it would open a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Friday, Tass news agency reported.
It quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying Moscow was acting on a request that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.