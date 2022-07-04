Russia says it will respond in kind to Bulgaria after diplomatic expulsions

July 4 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow would respond in kind to Bulgaria's expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats.

Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria, an EU and NATO member state and once a close ally of Russia, said last week she would ask Moscow to close its embassy in Sofia over the expulsions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.