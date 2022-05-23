Russia says it will resume talks when Ukraine is 'constructive' -RIA

A view shows destroyed facilities of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 22, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Pavel Klimov

May 23 (Reuters) - Russia will be ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine "as soon as Kyiv shows a constructive position", RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying.

Speaking on the subject of Russia exchanging prisoners from the Azovstal steelworks, RIA reported that Rudenko did not rule out that discussions are taking place.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.