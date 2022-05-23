1 minute read
Russia says it will resume talks when Ukraine is 'constructive' -RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 23 (Reuters) - Russia will be ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine "as soon as Kyiv shows a constructive position", RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying.
Speaking on the subject of Russia exchanging prisoners from the Azovstal steelworks, RIA reported that Rudenko did not rule out that discussions are taking place.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.