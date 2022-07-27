1 minute read
Russia says its strike on July 24 destroyed 100 HIMARS missiles
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces on July 24 had destroyed more than 100 U.S.-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.
Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield accounts from either side.
Russia has previously said it has destroyed several HIMARS systems supplied to Ukraine by the West, claims denied by Kyiv.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
