Russia says Molotov cocktail thrown at consulate in Ukraine, protests to Ukraine authorities

MOSCOW/KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the Russian consulate in Ukraine's Lviv and that it had formally protested over the attack, which it called "an act of terrorism".

Russia's foreign ministry summoned a Ukrainian official and demanded apologies from Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian police in Lviv said they had launched an investigation over the incident, which they referred to as "hooliganism".

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Editing by Hugh Lawson

