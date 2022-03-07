1 minute read
Russia says no positive developments yet in Ukraine talks
March 7 (Reuters) - Russian negotiators on Monday said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result.
The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese
