Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Russia says no positive developments yet in Ukraine talks

1 minute read

Russia's presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, speaks to the media ahead of expected talks with Ukrainian officials, in the Brest region, Belarus March 3, 2022. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 7 (Reuters) - Russian negotiators on Monday said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result.

The talks "are not easy. It is too early to talk about something positive," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following the talks. "Hopefully next time we can take a bigger step forward."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters