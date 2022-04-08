Russia says paintings seized in Finland to return this weekend

Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 18, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

April 8 (Reuters) - Russian paintings seized in Finland this week will return to Russia at the weekend, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Friday.

Finnish customs said on Wednesday they had stopped works of art worth around 42 million euros ($46 million) being shipped back to Russia, and were checking with Brussels whether they were classed as luxury goods subject to economic sanctions. read more

"The European Commission made it clear that exhibits participating in European exhibitions are not on the sanctions list," Lyubimova said.

Finnish customs had intercepted three shipments in all of paintings, statues and antiquities on their way back to Russia from Italy and Japan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.