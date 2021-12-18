Russia says relations with U.S. not at lowest point yet -Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday that Moscow's relations with the United States had not hit their lowest point yet, Interfax news agency reported.

He said the Kremlin needed stable and predictable relations with Washington, speaking at a sensitive moment with Moscow awaiting a response from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to its security proposals. read more

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Mark Heinrich

