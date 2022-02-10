1 minute read
Russia says security talks will fail if EU gives collective response to proposals
MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said a collective response from the European Union to Russian security proposals would lead to a breakdown in talks, but insisted Moscow was in favour of diplomacy to ease tensions over Ukraine.
Speaking after talks in Moscow with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Lavrov said he could not understand British anxiety over Russian military drills in neighbouring Belarus, the active phase of which began on Thursday. read more
Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans
