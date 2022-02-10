Russia says security talks will fail if EU gives collective response to proposals

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said a collective response from the European Union to Russian security proposals would lead to a breakdown in talks, but insisted Moscow was in favour of diplomacy to ease tensions over Ukraine.

Speaking after talks in Moscow with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Lavrov said he could not understand British anxiety over Russian military drills in neighbouring Belarus, the active phase of which began on Thursday. read more

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans

