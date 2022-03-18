1 minute read
Russia says separatists 'tightening the noose' around Mariupol -RIA
March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that separatists in eastern Ukraine with help from Russia's armed forces were "tightening the noose" around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The defence ministry added that fighting was ongoing in the centre of Mariupol.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely
