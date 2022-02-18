Russia says sharp increase in shelling in Donbass is alarming

A view shows a residential building, which according to Ukraine's local officials was damaged by shelling, in the town of Vrubivka, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 17. The separatists, for their part, accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours. Neither account could be verified. Press Service of the National Police of Ukraine in Luhansk Region/via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that weapons prohibited under the Minsk peace process were being used in what he called an alarming and sharp increase in shelling in eastern Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Addressing a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov accused the OSCE special monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine of trying to gloss over ceasefire violations by Ukrainian government forces, Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Heinrich

