Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border - TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Local authorities in southwest Russia said on Saturday that a shell hit a village house near the Ukrainian border, damaging its roof but hurting no one, the TASS news agency reported.

Ukraine flatly denied two earlier reports that its shells had landed on Russian territory near the border as fake news, saying that Ukrainian government forces were not firing and had no interest in escalating already-high tensions.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams

