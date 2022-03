Russia says six humanitarian corridors to be opened in Ukraine

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov speaks in Moscow, Russia, February 24, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that six humanitarian corridors would be opened around Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to escape.

"Detailed information about the humanitarian corridors was given to the Ukrainian side in advance," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

He said Russia had shot down three Ukrainian Su-27 fighters, one Su-25, two helicopters and some drones. It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.