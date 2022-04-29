1 minute read
Russia says struck Kyiv rocket plant with missiles
April 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine," the defence ministry said.
"High-precision long-range air-based weapons destroyed the production facilities of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kyiv."
