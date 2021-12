Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland's extradition of Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is another episode in Washington's ongoing 'hunt' for Russians, the TASS news agency cited the Russian embassy in Switzerland as saying on Sunday.

Klyushin was extradited on Saturday to the United States, where he faces insider trading charges, the Swiss justice ministry said. read more

TASS cited an embassy spokesperson as saying Russia was deeply disappointed with the Swiss decision.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

