Russia says talks with Ukraine are not going on 'in any form' - Ifax

May 17 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine are not holding talks "in any form", Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying on Tuesday.

"No, negotiations are not going on. Ukraine has practically withdrawn from the negotiation process," Interfax cited Rudenko as saying.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean

