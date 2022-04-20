Russia says talks with Ukraine hinge on Kyiv's readiness to take into account Moscow's demands

FILE PHOTO:m Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

April 20 (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phone call on Wednesday that the outcome of talks with Ukraine completely depended on Kyiv's readiness to take into account Russia's demands.

Russian foreign ministry also said Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Ukraine's port of Mariupol and possible measures aimed at providing safety to civilians, including from foreign countries.

