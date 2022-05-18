Russia says there is no movement in peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 18 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, and that Kyiv was showing a total unwillingness to continue them.

"Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process", Peskov said.

On Tuesday Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine were not holding talks "in any form", and that Kyiv had "practically withdrawn from the negotiation process". read more

Reporting by Reuters

