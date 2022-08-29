Russia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA

1 minute read

View of damage after the shelling of a private residential complex, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, August 29, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. SES Ukraine/via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine's troops have attempted offensive in southern Mykolaiv and Herson regions, sustaining significant casualties, RIA news agency reported

"Enemy's offensive attempt failed miserably," it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.