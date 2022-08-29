Russia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA

Elon Musk: aims to have self-driving Teslas ready by year-end in the U.S.

Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get self-driving Teslas ready by year-end and hopes they could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval.