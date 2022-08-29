1 minute read
Russia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA
MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine's troops have attempted offensive in southern Mykolaiv and Herson regions, sustaining significant casualties, RIA news agency reported
"Enemy's offensive attempt failed miserably," it said.
Reporting by Reuters
