Russia says Ukraine fired 20 shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in last 24 hours

A view shows the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this picture released September 2, 2022. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours.

Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power unit No. 2, it said in its daily military briefing.

Radiation levels at the site, Europe's largest nuclear facility, remained normal, it added.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson

