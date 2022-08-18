Russia says Ukraine preparing a "provocation" during U.N. head visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -RIA

A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Thursday accused Ukraine of planning a "provocation" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 19 when U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guteres is due to visit, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

In a statement, the ministry said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant, or in the nearby districts.

The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

