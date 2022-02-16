Russia says U.S. whipping up tensions over Ukraine to block Nord Stream 2, grab gas market share

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the United States was stirring up tensions over Ukraine in order to block implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, news agencies reported.

Maria Zakharova also said that Washington was trying to grab European gas market share from Russia, according to Interfax news agency.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.