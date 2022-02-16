1 minute read
Russia says U.S. whipping up tensions over Ukraine to block Nord Stream 2, grab gas market share
MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the United States was stirring up tensions over Ukraine in order to block implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, news agencies reported.
Maria Zakharova also said that Washington was trying to grab European gas market share from Russia, according to Interfax news agency.
