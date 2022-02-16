Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea

A Russian "Uragan" self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system launches a rocket during military exercises at the Opuk training area in Crimea, in this still image taken from a handout video released February 15, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders after Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback was met with scepticism. read more

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

