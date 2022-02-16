1 minute read
Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea
MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders after Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback was met with scepticism. read more
Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Heavens
