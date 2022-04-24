Russia says village in Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine -TASS

April 24 (Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday a village in its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine was shelled from across the frontier, state news agency TASS quoted a local official as saying.

Vladimir Pertsev, the official, said there were no casualties or damage after one projectile landed in a field, according to TASS.

