Russia says Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

May 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that reporters from Western countries will be expelled from Russia if YouTube (GOOGL.O) blocks access to her briefings, TASS news agency reported.

Zakharova holds a weekly briefly on topical issues in Russian foreign policy that is broadcast on YouTube and other platforms.

