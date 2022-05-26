Russia says Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that reporters from Western countries will be expelled from Russia if YouTube (GOOGL.O) blocks access to her briefings, TASS news agency reported.
Zakharova holds a weekly briefly on topical issues in Russian foreign policy that is broadcast on YouTube and other platforms.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.