Russia says will only talk to Ukraine once Ukraine's military lays down arms

Ukrainian army soldiers stand next to multiple launch missile systems, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation, in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would be ready to hold talks with Kyiv, but only once Ukraine's military had laid down its arms.

He also said that Moscow did not want "neo-Nazis" to govern Ukraine.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moscow Bureau

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.