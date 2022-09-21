Russia says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant water pipe damaged by shell

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday said that a large-caliber shell had damaged a technical water pipe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under fire repeatedly in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear catastrophe. Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for shelling the facility.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

