Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. spy plane over Black Sea - TASS
MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia scrambled a fighter jet on Friday to escort a U.S. military reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, the TASS news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.
The report comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne
