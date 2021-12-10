Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. spy plane over Black Sea - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia scrambled a fighter jet on Friday to escort a U.S. military reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, the TASS news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The report comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne

