Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea -RIA
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to escort two U.S. B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
A similar incident occurred on Sunday over the Sea of Japan, just days after an incident with a U.S. naval destroyer, also in the far east. read more
