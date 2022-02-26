1 minute read
Russia seeks explanation from France over seized ship -RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Russian embassy in France is seeking explanations from the French authorities over the seizure of a Russian cargo ship in the English channel, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the embassy as saying on Saturday.
A ship that French authorities said could belong to a Russian company suspected of violating trade sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine was seized by French sea police early on Saturday. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.