1 minute read
Russia sees largest COVID cases daily increase since April
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia registered 17,126 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since April 2, the country's anti-pandemic taskforce said in a statement.
The taskforce said 44 people in Russia died of the disease in the previous day.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.