Russia sees largest COVID cases daily increase since April

Passengers walk along the platform of a metro station, after some of the partial lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were lifted by local authorities, in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia registered 17,126 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since April 2, the country's anti-pandemic taskforce said in a statement.

The taskforce said 44 people in Russia died of the disease in the previous day.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams

