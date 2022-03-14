Russia sees no reason for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine - RIA

Members of the Ukrainian forces take a position on the front line in the north Kyiv region, Ukraine March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

March 14 (Reuters) - Russia sees no reason for United Nations peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine, RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the minitry's international organisations department, said there was no need for peacekeepers as Russia was in control, RIA reported.

A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Monday via video link and will start at 10:30 am Kyiv time (0830 GMT). read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

